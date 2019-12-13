PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Contracts worth $1.5 billion may be signed at 10th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia

The result of the 10th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia may result in the signing of contracts worth $1.5 billion. This was announced at a joint meeting of the organizing committees for the preparation and holding of the jubilee forum. The participants of the meeting toured the venue of the forthcoming event and discussed the rich business program. It includes an exhibition, which will combine the decades-long cooperation between the two countries, as well as the opening of a joint venture Amkodor. Large-scale cultural program is also planned. A festival of ethnic cultures "Street of friendship" will be organized. Also within the frames of the forum it is planned to discuss the humanitarian sphere. Namely, the development of a common scientific and technical space. There are already allied programs in the sphere of nano- and biotechnologies as well as outer space. Another most important topic is patriotic education of youth. The section devoted to the unified industrial policy will be one of the key ones.

The Forum will be a real festival of friendship between peoples. There are plans to sign a number of agreements in the field of tourism. By the way, jointly with our colleagues from Bashkiria we are currently working on a second regular flight a week between Ufa and Minsk. The increased flight frequency will provide convenient logistics for forum delegates and participants in the cultural and sporting programs. X jubilee forum will be held in Ufa from June 26 to 28.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All