Implementation of pilot project "Eurasian Electric Bus" launched

Work on a pilot project "Eurasian Electric Bus" began at the site of the industrial unit of the EEC. As noted the commission, it was decided to establish a special working group, which includes representatives of government agencies of the Union, the producers of vehicles with electric motors and automotive components, as well as the scientific community of the participating countries. The decision to launch the pilot project was taken in July at the meeting of the EEC Council, where the parties agreed on a plan of priority actions. At the first stage, the lists of materials that are necessary for the production of electric buses and the companies of the EEC countries with the necessary own production and technological potential will be formed". It is planned that the intermediate results of the work will be reported at the meeting of the Collegium of the EEC by the end of the year.