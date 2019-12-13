We have to save these lands now - Lukashenko demands to deal more seriously with land reclamation

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko demanded from the responsible officials to deal more seriously with land reclamation issues during his working visit to Chechersk District, BelTA informs.



"This is a matter of state. Roads, land reclamation, fertility is our issue," said Alexander Lukashenko



The President gave special instructions to Deputy Prime Minister Leonid Zayats on this issue: "We have to save these lands now. The head of the state underlined, that every year 200 thousand hectares of land must be reclaimed and we have to find money for it from different sources - no matter what it costs. This is the most important issue for me," he said.



