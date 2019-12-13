President outlines tasks in agro-industrial complex at meeting with relevant officials

Strategy and tactics for the development of the agrarian sector: the situation in agriculture is the main topic of the report to the President.



The profile deputy Prime Minister and Minister responsible for the agro-industrial complex reported to the Head of State today. Alexander Lukashenko paid attention to this topic, despite the end of the active agricultural season. The main thing is that Belarus has fully provided itself with food, which is fundamentally important against the background of the increasing global demand.



The agrarians harvested more than 9 million tons of grain this year. In general, the domestic market is fully provided, and exports are also growing. Following the results of 9 months, the exports amount to 4,5 billion dollars.



Food prices in Belarus will continue to grow against the background of the global environment. However, the authorities are using various mechanisms to restrain this process as much as possible. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Subbotin, who oversees the agro-industrial complex, told reporters about this. He also made a forecast regarding the situation in the domestic market.



The President has previously given a number of specific instructions for the industry development. For example, in terms of technology, the task is to identify centers where our flagships will help to repair tractors and combines at minimal prices during the winter. Alexander Lukashenko updated the goals of land reclamation. Soil fertility is a state affair! During the winter, the effect of the creation of integration structures in the northernmost region will be assessed. It also is necessary to decide what technologies in animal husbandry are needed in the future. Agro-industrial complex issues always remain in the focus of President’s attention, regardless of the season.



