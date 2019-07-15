3.39 RUB
More Belarusian products to be sold through IKEA
Belarusian enterprises intend to sell products through the Swedish network, which plans to double purchases in the next year in our country. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Sweden Dmitry Mironchik told journalists about this. Dmitry Mironchik also noted that this year Belarus opened its offices in all the countries of Northern Europe, which stimulated the intensity of the development of bilateral relations.
