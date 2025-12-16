National Bank: No sharp changes expected in Belarus' currency and financial markets

No sharp changes are anticipated in the country’s currency and financial markets, assures the National Bank — this is the foundation for economic growth.

Today, the main directions of monetary policy for the upcoming year were approved at the Board meeting. The National Bank does not rule out lowering the refinancing rate if market conditions are favorable. The primary goal is to ensure price and financial stability. Svetlana Luknyanyuk reports on the regulator’s main statements.

The focus will remain on inflation—no more than 7%. The National Bank will control the money supply in the market to curb rising prices and maintain the accessibility of loans for businesses. Major changes in interest rate policy are not planned; however, if inflation falls below the forecast, the regulator may reduce interest rates on loans and deposits. Currently, the refinancing rate stands at 9.75%. Everything will be dictated by the actual situation.

Regarding gold and foreign exchange reserves, they are projected to remain at no less than $9.2 billion. Currently, this figure is almost a record—about $14 billion. The level of reserves depends partly on global gold prices and payments on public debt. Part of the foreign debt is planned to be refinanced. Support for the real sector will continue for sustainable economic development.

Investment lending will increase

In the next year, the volume of investment loans to enterprises is expected to grow by at least 13%. This is a key source for developing production and introducing new products to the market, especially for exporters and import-substituting companies.

Increase in the share of long-term, non-revocable deposits

Regarding interest rates on such loans, regulators aim for banks to keep them within 10–12%. There will also be a focus on increasing the share of long-term ruble deposits—resources for future loans.

Roman Golovchenko, Chairman of the Board of the National Bank of Belarus:

“It is necessary to increase the inflow of so-called long-term funds into the economy—that is, funds placed by individuals and legal entities in banks. Primarily, this means urgent, non-revocable deposits in Belarusian rubles with a term of over one year. By the end of 2026, such deposits should constitute at least 72% of all urgent ruble deposits of the population. We believe that in 2025, this goal has been quite successfully achieved. We see sustained confidence, first and foremost, from our citizens in long-term savings, for periods longer than one year. Therefore, we are now setting the task of creating conditions to attract deposits for three years or more.”

Expansion of free banking services

Special attention will also be given to developing the payment infrastructure and cashless payments, including optimizing bank fees or establishing a uniform fee for the same service.

Roman Golovchenko:

“It has already been announced, and I will repeat, that in the near future, we will adopt a decision to expand the list of free services provided by banks, primarily for individuals, and to limit the commission fees charged for other operations, so that they are economically justified and reasonable.”

“For native goods” — advantageous consumer programs