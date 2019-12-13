PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

National Bank of Belarus adds yuan to currency basket

The National Bank of Belarus has reduced the share of the euro in the currency basket from 20% to 10%. Today the yuan was added there.

The ratio of currencies will be as follows from July 15: Russian rubles - 50%, U.S. dollars - 30%, euros and the yuan - 10% each. The official rate of the Belarusian ruble to the yuan will be set based on the results of trading on the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All