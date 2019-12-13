National Bank of Belarus adds yuan to currency basket

The National Bank of Belarus has reduced the share of the euro in the currency basket from 20% to 10%. Today the yuan was added there.



The ratio of currencies will be as follows from July 15: Russian rubles - 50%, U.S. dollars - 30%, euros and the yuan - 10% each. The official rate of the Belarusian ruble to the yuan will be set based on the results of trading on the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange.



