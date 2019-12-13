3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
National Bank of Belarus adds yuan to currency basket
The National Bank of Belarus has reduced the share of the euro in the currency basket from 20% to 10%. Today the yuan was added there.
The ratio of currencies will be as follows from July 15: Russian rubles - 50%, U.S. dollars - 30%, euros and the yuan - 10% each. The official rate of the Belarusian ruble to the yuan will be set based on the results of trading on the Belarusian Currency and Stock Exchange.
