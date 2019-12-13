EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National Bank of Belarus maintains level of refinancing rate at 7,75%

The National Bank of Belarus again maintains the level of the refinancing rate. These positions will remain at least until the beginning of next year.

The National Bank notes a calm situation in the domestic financial market. In recent months, the demand for the dollar and the euro has fallen. The regulator buys foreign currency to replenish its reserves. The state of the deposit market does not cause concern. Outflow of deposits from Belarusian banks significantly slowed down.

