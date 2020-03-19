3.65 BYN
3.05 BYN
3.47 BYN
National Bank not to restrict purchase and sale of dollars in non-cash form
The National Bank commented on the situation in the financial market. The shortage of cash dollars in exchange points is temporary. Their delivery is difficult due to the closure of borders and the limited number of flights, due to the coronavirus. And the volatility in global financial markets has caused increased demand. The National Bank removed restrictions on interest for deposits. It introduced restrictions on the interest of new loans for legal persons and individuals, slightly increasing the threshold values.