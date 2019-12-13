EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National Bank predicts inflation around 5-6% forr late 2020

Chairman Pavel Kallaur stated that. The regulator's board decided to lower the refinancing rate at the meeting on monetary policy. It will amount to 8% since May 20. Our economists discuss the details and note that reducing the rate will benefit Belarusian exporters and producers.

Belarus is continuing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to attract quick financing in the amount of about 900 million dollars.

