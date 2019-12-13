3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National Bank predicts inflation around 5-6% forr late 2020
Chairman Pavel Kallaur stated that. The regulator's board decided to lower the refinancing rate at the meeting on monetary policy. It will amount to 8% since May 20. Our economists discuss the details and note that reducing the rate will benefit Belarusian exporters and producers.
Belarus is continuing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to attract quick financing in the amount of about 900 million dollars.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All