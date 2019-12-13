PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
National Bank predicts inflation no higher than 5-6% by end of yearin Belarus

That caused reducing of the refinancing rate by 0,75%, which will amount to 8% from May 20. The rate has been lowered since 2015, reviewing every 3 months, following the backdrop of current trends in the economy.

The acceleration of inflation at the beginning of the year is considered to be temporary. Such forecasts are based onthe falling of global demand and low commodity prices. The National Bank explained that this is the reason for easing monetary policy.

