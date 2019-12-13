National Bank keeps refinancing rate at 7.75%

The refinancing rate remains at the same level - 7.75%. This was reported in the National Bank following today's additional meeting on monetary policy. It has been preserved since July. Inflation in Belarus has accelerated recently and reached 6.1% in September.

The reasons are the rise in prices for imported goods due to the weakening of the Belarusian ruble in August against the background of increased demand for foreign currency. The regulator is confident that the indicator will decrease to 5% over the year. The next meeting of the Board of the National Bank will be held on November 11.