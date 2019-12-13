National Bank keeps refinancing rate at 7,75%

The refinancing rate remains at 7,75%. This decision was made today by the National Bank. Also, operations to support and withdraw liquidity are not resumed. They will go through credit auctions for up to 7 days with a competition of interest rates or an approved value. And they will be conducted through monthly auctions for loans for 6 months at a fixed rate. The annual schedule of meetings of the Board of the National Bank on monetary policy issues is canceled. All financial matters will be dealt with as needed.