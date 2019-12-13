3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
National Bank keeps refinancing rate at 7,75%
The refinancing rate remains at 7,75%. This decision was made today by the National Bank. Also, operations to support and withdraw liquidity are not resumed. They will go through credit auctions for up to 7 days with a competition of interest rates or an approved value. And they will be conducted through monthly auctions for loans for 6 months at a fixed rate. The annual schedule of meetings of the Board of the National Bank on monetary policy issues is canceled. All financial matters will be dealt with as needed.
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
