Development of digital sphere in Belarus discussed in Palace of Independence
Ultra-precise robots, augmented reality in design, artificial intelligence in development, smart contracts without debts on "debtor", online zoning and field control, unmanned aerial vehicles, finally, - all this is a completely different reality in the construction of the economy of the country, which was discussed by the council on digital technology in the Palace of Independence.
The news about the creation of an IT-university in Belarus spread in the media. It will train managers for the entire economy and public administration, not just for IT-sphere. The co-founders are BSU, Radio Engineering University and HTP. The new alma mater will be the funded by the IT-companies.
The state and the President count on an effect not only for the IT-sphere, but for the entire real sector and society, from e-government to education, medicine, agro-industrial complex and industry.
