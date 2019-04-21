Raw materials of poor quality threaten Belarusian refineries

Russian oil entering our country through Druzhba pipeline does not meet the safety standards. Belarusian refineries are addressing claims against suppliers. Poor quality materials threaten the rhythmic work of enterprises. In Mozyr and Novopolotsk, prompt measures are being taken to avoid the most negative consequences. Both plants are now in the final stage of modernization, and poor-quality oil can cause serious damage to both Belarusian and large foreign investment projects.



Today, a meeting of the operational headquarters for monitoring the situation was held at Naftan. Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Igor Lyashenko and heads of oil refineries of the country took part in it. Naftan decided to reduce the load of the plant almost by half. Low-quality oil is expected to arrive here next night. Reducing the load will allow to produce petroleum products fr om oil of good quality. Nevertheless, Belneftekhim made a decision to lim it the supply of light oil products to all export destinations.



The Russian partner acknowledged the fact of delivery of low-quality oil. According to Belarusian specialists, it will take at least 8-10 days to normalize the situation.