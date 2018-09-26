PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Necessary volume of oil products for development of Belarusian enterprises to be supplied without restrictions

This was reported to journalists by Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus Mikhail Babich. Yesterday, he officially took office and today he paid a working visit to Mogilev. In particular, agreements have been reached to increase supplies of petroleum products for petrochemical enterprises by 10-15%. As for the price of gas, it was set until 2020, and no changes will be made, the diplomat notes.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All