There are no untouchables when it comes to corruption - President's tough reaction to blatant data on bribes of officials

On June 14, the President spoke harshly about corruption and bribe-takers. Specific flagrant facts about bribe-taking officials were also voiced. The principled position of the head of state on this issue has long been known. The anti-corruption line has been an asset of Alexander Lukashenko since the first days of his political career. It is no coincidence that it is corruption that undermines the country and causes discord in society. Belarus certainly does not need it.

Some economic issues were on the agenda of the meeting with the Council of Ministers, but we also had to talk about cases of abuse, which are not favorable for the vertical.

From time to time the government comes to the President with a package of accumulated documents and questions. This time the plan was to discuss pellet production, the work of agricultural services and the project "Creation of a national satellite communications system. The composition of the participants was wide, including governors. It turned out that the President also had some questions.

Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus: