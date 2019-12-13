3.41 RUB
No one has the right to unreasonably raise prices - Mikhail Orda
The market must obey clear rules, said the Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus. Trade unions have been monitoring the trade for five years now. They monitor 137 localities where chain and convenience stores are located. There are more than 200 of them. There is only one criterion for evaluation - the prices of food and non-food items should not grow faster than the wages. Also, special attention to the formation of the cost of this or that product, what costs and risks are built in, whether they are justified.
The Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions believes that no one has the right to raise prices unreasonably. "If you jack up prices, you're picking someone's pocket. This is called speculation," sums up Mikhail Orda.
