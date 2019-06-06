PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Developments of Belarusian machine-builders presented on 3rd day of Belagro

Today is the third day of the international exhibition Belagro. One of the accents of the exposition is the export potential of Belarusian machine-builders in the field of agriculture. For example, the Minsk Automobile Plant offers a grain carrier that can simultaneously carry thirty-six tons of grain. A new development of MTZ is a five hundred horsepower tractor in an unusual yellow color.

Attachments of Amkodor holding work in tandem with tractor Belarus.

Today, the best breeding cow will be selected.

