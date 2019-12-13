PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New growth point for our economy - shift to Asian markets

A shift to Asia as a new point of growth of our economy was discussed by analysts, representatives of government agencies and the business community at the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Studies. It is important to strengthen our presence in the markets of this promising region. In addition, there are all the prerequisites to interest our Asian colleagues. These are logistics, product quality and, of course, the reputation of a reliable partner.

An important outcome of the seminar will be the creation of a permanent discussion thematic expert platform, a kind of club of like-minded people.


