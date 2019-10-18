PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Novgorod Region interested in supplies of Belarusian municipal equipment

Joint production of municipal equipment may appear in Novgorod Region of Russia. This was stated by the governor of the region during his visit to Minsk Automobile Plant. The delegation got acquainted with the model range of the enterprise, visited the assembly shop. First of all, the guests were interested in the equipment for waste disposal. The urban service vehicle fleets are being actively updated Russia. The Russian region is interested in equipment for public transport.

