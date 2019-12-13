EconomyPoliticsPresidentSocietyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New line of cabinet furniture production launched today by Ivatsevichidrev enterprise

The complete production cycle is established at the plant - from the processing of round logs to furniture production. The enterprise is one of the largest plants in the woodworking industry of Belarus. In two years, it will celebrate its centenary. Despite the solid age of the company, the production is equipped with the most modern equipment. In total, the organization employs about a thousand people. And for everyone, they try to create comfortable working conditions.

