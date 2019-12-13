New batch of Belarusian MAZ buses delivered to St. Petersburg

Belarus is actively building up cooperation with Russia. Special emphasis is placed on our new logistics hub - St. Petersburg. A business forum for Belarusian-Russian cooperation is currently held in St. Petersburg. 45 MAZ buses have been delivered within its framework. About 300 of such units are already in operation in the city. About 900 medium and large capacity LPG-powered cars will be supplied before June 1.



On March 30, a Belarusian electric bus is being tested in St. Petersburg. In addition, the city is in serious reconstruction of housing and communal services, which needs new municipal vehicles.



Oleg Zotov, Chairman of St. Petersburg Housing Committee (Russia):



“In the near future we will announce the procurement procedures for the purchase of new equipment. We expect that Belarusian manufacturers, such as MTZ and Amkodor, will take part in these procurement procedures. And we believe that these manufacturers will form the main part of St. Petersburg road equipment, which will be used for maintenance and cleaning of the streets of St. Petersburg. Now the basis of the municipal machinery fleet is formed by Belarusian vehicles. The time has come to renew the park of equipment, so we look forward to continuing long-term cooperation with the Belarusian manufacturers.”



Russian-Belarusian business forum to open in St. Petersburg



The business-forum "Belarus-Saint Petersburg: a View into the Future" will open on March 30 in Saint Petersburg. Our delegation also plans to visit a mining university where students are trained to work on Belarusian BelAZ trucks.



