Amkodor presents new equipment for agriculture and land reclamation

Technical equipment of the agrarian sector plays a major role in ensuring the food security of the country. The new equipment for the agro-industrial complex, including land reclamation was presented today at one of the enterprises of the "Amkodor" holding.



The production facility was opened after the modernization in the urban village of Kokhanovo in TolochinDistrict. For the locals it is a great opportunity to work close to home. Excavators, mowers and loaders are assembled there with a high degree of localization of parts. Some models do not have analogues at the nearest markets. Today, they were presented and shown in work.



Development is a guarantee of success for enterprises in all spheres. Modern world tendencies and customers' demands - this is what a strategy should be based on to ensure good sales and profits. This means that modernization is not just a simple change of equipment, but product innovations that the market needs.

