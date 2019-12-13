New areas of cooperation between Belarus and Novosibirsk Region: from road machinery supplies to development of electronics for space vehicles

The production of streetcars, the launch of a pilot electric bus MAZ and the opening of trading houses of the giants of the Belarusian machine-building industry. Belarus and the Novosibirsk Region are restoring supply chains that were disrupted by the pandemic and developing new joint projects. They have placed their bets on industrial cooperation, because thanks to it Russia and Belarus can compete on the global market and resist the sanctions pressure.

Novosibirsk is one of the largest cities in Russia. It is also called the capital of Siberia. In terms of population it ranks third after Moscow and St. Petersburg. And today, it is the largest scientific, business, and transport center of Siberia.

By the way, in the mid-1990s Novosibirsk started the renewal of urban transport with MAZ trucks. The Belarusian buses served long and reliably for several decades, the last one left the route in 2022. And now the city is in urgent need of modern electric transport. For a few years now, a Belarusian-Russian enterprise has been working here to produce streetcars. It started with the restoration of outdated models, and now the partners are going into mass production of new ones.

And an absolutely new project for Novosibirsk is the launch of MAZ pilot electric bus. Now the first tests are going on, first of all, for stability to the local climate, because in Siberia in summer it can be up to plus 35 and in winter up to minus 40 degrees C.