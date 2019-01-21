Belarusian application among best startups in New York

The resident of the High-Tech Park, Juno, was included in the list of the best technology start-ups in New York according to The Tech Tribune portal. The application of the Belarusian developers is one of the main ones in the sphere of passenger transportation: more than 300 thousand trips are made per week. In spring Juno will be launched in the state of New Jersey. The main competitive difference is the quality and comfort for both the passenger and the driver.