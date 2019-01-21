PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Belarusian application among best startups in New York

The resident of the High-Tech Park, Juno, was included in the list of the best technology start-ups in New York according to The Tech Tribune portal. The application of the Belarusian developers is one of the main ones in the sphere of passenger transportation: more than 300 thousand trips are made per week. In spring Juno will be launched in the state of New Jersey. The main competitive difference is the quality and comfort for both the passenger and the driver.

The founders of the startup Talmon Marco and Igor Magazinik own another Belarusian development - Viber. In the spring of 2017, Juno was bought by Gett, the passenger transportation giant. The platform is already used in 100 cities of Europe and the USA.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All