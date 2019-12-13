New approaches in financial development of Belarus considered at meeting on SDG achievement

The meeting on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals was held in Minsk. G It addressed the issues of global dialogue on security, new approaches to implementing financial development and focus on vulnerabilities.



During the event, the participants presented and discussed the results of the practical partnership of the Belarusian side and international organizations. Attention was paid to the fight against sanctions pressure on Belarus. Plans for the future, including the Sustainable Development Agenda up to 2030 were also considered.



Yury Ambrazevich, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:



“We will not only summarize the results, but also consider plans for the next two years. There will be a big serious project on Sustainable Development Goals and all our partners, state bodies and other structures are aimed at serious work for the development of our social, political and socio-economic relations.”



Another key Sustainable Development Goal is improving the economy. There are positive tendencies in Belarus. Agriculture has made a great contribution. The industrial complex has been restored; the past three months have shown positive results. The session also focused on employment and people's incomes.



Tatiana Brantsevich, Deputy Minister of Economy of Belarus:



“Now we see the growth of wages in the real sector of the economy. You've seen the head of state's decision to raise pensions. This is the third increase this year. So, the government is now working to ensure decent incomes.



At the end of the year Belarus was 34th among 163 countries in the rating of Sustainable Development Goals achievement. Our country has received 76 points out of a possible 100.”



