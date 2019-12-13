3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New approaches in financial development of Belarus considered at meeting on SDG achievement
The meeting on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals was held in Minsk. G It addressed the issues of global dialogue on security, new approaches to implementing financial development and focus on vulnerabilities.
During the event, the participants presented and discussed the results of the practical partnership of the Belarusian side and international organizations. Attention was paid to the fight against sanctions pressure on Belarus. Plans for the future, including the Sustainable Development Agenda up to 2030 were also considered.
Yury Ambrazevich, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
“We will not only summarize the results, but also consider plans for the next two years. There will be a big serious project on Sustainable Development Goals and all our partners, state bodies and other structures are aimed at serious work for the development of our social, political and socio-economic relations.”
Another key Sustainable Development Goal is improving the economy. There are positive tendencies in Belarus. Agriculture has made a great contribution. The industrial complex has been restored; the past three months have shown positive results. The session also focused on employment and people's incomes.
Tatiana Brantsevich, Deputy Minister of Economy of Belarus:
“Now we see the growth of wages in the real sector of the economy. You've seen the head of state's decision to raise pensions. This is the third increase this year. So, the government is now working to ensure decent incomes.
At the end of the year Belarus was 34th among 163 countries in the rating of Sustainable Development Goals achievement. Our country has received 76 points out of a possible 100.”
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All