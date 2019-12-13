3.39 RUB
New provisions in public procurement system to be discussed at EEC meeting
The new provisions in the system of public procurement will be addressed today at a regular EEC, which will be held in an online format. The discussion of urgent issues such as access of the EAEU states to industrial goods and municipal public procurement will be discussed in connection with the entry into force of the new rules. The attention of state agencies and business community representatives will also be drawn to introduction of the Eurasian register of industrial goods of the Union states, approaches to digitalization of the procurement activities, and the development of electronic stores for public procurement in small volumes.
On the first day of the meeting, six commodity items of the Belarusian companies engaged in the production of materials and equipment for road marking were included in the Eurasian register.
