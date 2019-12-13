PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
New points of growth in mutual trade discussed by Belarus and Buryatia

Development of bilateral relations and readiness to contribute to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation. In the conditions of growing sanction pressure, the partnership with Russian regions is of special interest for our country. Today new points of growth to increase mutual trade between Belarus and the Republic of Buryatia were discussed at the working group meeting. This Russian region is interested in our industrial goods, agricultural products, innovative developments, as well as in cooperation in the field of healthcare.

According to the results of the last year, there are 77 items in the structure of Belarusian exports to Buryatia. The mutual trade is almost 9 million dollars.

