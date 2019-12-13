2020 becomes test year for many industrial giants

The quarantine downtime of conveyors, consumer outflows, and as a consequence, unprofitable production. Not everyone passed the test of strength. Belarusian industry performed well against the background of the world quarantine hysteria: it chose its own way and did not lock people in their apartments or stop the operation of factories.

Belarus learned to play by the new rules earlier than others and understood how to make a profit even in the conditions of quarantine measures. For example, BMZ exported 80 percent of its output. We had to act quickly. Production was reoriented to more marginal products. We reconsidered the demand. We focused on innovations. We learned how to produce a new product.