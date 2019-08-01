3.42 RUB
A new stage the development of international relations between Minsk Region and Chinese Chongqing
The agreement on strategic cooperation was signed today by Deputy Governor Nikolai Roshchuk and Secretary of the Communist Party Committee Tang Chuan.
The Chinese town will be located in the area of the Mound of Glory. Wooden buildings of the Chinese village will display the architectural features of the Eastern country: relief images, stone slabs, red lanterns. A Belarusian mini-city will be built in Chongqing. In addition, the Memorandum between Chongqing and Minsk region was signed. Joint innovation projects will be discussed at the end of August at the international exhibition in China.
