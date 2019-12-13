There are specialists, without whom our countrycannot do without. And today they celebrate their holiday, the Miner's Day. The last days of summer will be remembered for a historical event - a new town of miners appeared on the map of Belarus. In Petrikov, they launched a new ore mining and processing plant. The project is certainly not cheap (over one billion dollars was spent), but it is very promising. It is hard to believe that in the 21st century the problem of hunger is still topical. One and a half billion people in the world are undernourished. The demand for food is enormous, because of the coronavirus issue has become even more acute. Without quality fertilizers, no good harvest would be possible! Our deposits of potassium ore in Petrikov will last for 100 years. And that is the workload of the enterprise for the whole century! Potassium is the brand of our country. For the fugitive pseudopoliticians it is, of course, not good news and another reason to gloat in their foreign apartments. After all, contrary to the efforts of the fugitive politicians to harm the potassium industry and the country, Belaruskali increased the output by 20% - they reached almost 13 million tons of fertilizers a year and added to the exports. With the commissioning of the Petrikov plant, the potash capacity of Belarus will grow! In addition to new jobs, decent wages and working conditions, Petrikov mine is a powerful incentive for a provincial town. The President has no doubt that, given the desire and diligence, Petrikov will soon catch up with Soligorsk, where the living standards are more than decent. Alexander Lukashenko admitted that he had always dreamed about revival of Belarusian Polesie and did his utmost to make everything happen in the south of the country! Much has already been done in the district center: 50 million rubles was allocated to improve the town, renovate almost all infrastructure, 12 houses for miners, and three more will be ready by the end of the year. And on September 1, a new kindergarten with a swimming pool and a gymnasium will open its door, as well as a maternity hospital and a health center. In general, all conditions for life are created.