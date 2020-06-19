New renewable energy project launched in Minsk Region

The park with solar panels began working in Nezvisko District. This is a project of a Belarusian-Swiss company. 4750 solar panels are located in the area. The entire solar installation is now actively accumulating energy, which will supply the country's general electricity networks. 306 hours of sunshine will help to allocate energy in June. The park was built on the former airfield-agricultural aviation.



Minsk Region will build another 12 facilities for the use of renewable energy sources in the near future. Wind installations are among them. The total power is almost 11,5 mega-watts.



