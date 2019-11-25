The visit of the delegation of Sughd Region to the enterprises of Minsk Region began today. Agro-industrial complex, mechanical engineering, pharmaceutical industry, tourism are areas of cooperation.



One of the main areas of cooperation between Belarus and Tajikistan is the agricultural sector. We have experience in the meat and dairy industry, as well as cultivating potatoes, flax and other crops. The Asian country is rich in cotton and fruit. This can become the basis for the creation of joint ventures.



The first thing that guests pay attention to is Belarusian potatoes. The Tajik plan to purchase seeds of those varieties that are adapted to the hot climate. Our scientists already have experience in the Central Asia. They are ready to export the product to the mountainous region.



Sughd Region of Tajikistan received a good fruit crop, a million tons, and 130 thousand tons of cotton this year.



The possibility of joint processing of these raw materials was discussed today at the Ministry of Regional Executive Committee. Areas of mutual interest are dairy products: a joint Belarusian-Tajik project is already being implemented. Tajik lands are rich in medicinal plants, which can benefit pharmaceuticals.



The delegation fr om Tajikistan plans to visit the Slutsk Meat Processing Plant. The central event, wh ere cooperation agreements will be signed, will be a business forum, which will be held on Thursday at the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



