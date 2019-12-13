About Belarusian prospects in African countries

Experts predict that Africa will be the engine of the world economy in the 21st century. A full-scale race among the major geopolitical players has unfolded for leadership on the continent. But more and more often Western colonialists are being pointed at the door, because the way they do business looks more like racketeering than cooperation. Therefore, African states are now looking for new partners. Belarus, too, has something to offer to African countries, and our cooperation is mutually beneficial.

Alexander Lukashenko was betting on cooperation with the countries of the far arc long before the current geopolitical storm.

These images were taken 10 years ago. At the ceremony of accepting credentials from the ambassadors of foreign states, the Belarusian leader expressed confidence that the future belongs to the African continent!

Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:

“Today only a lazy person does not go to Africa, because there is an area of offer for every businessman, for every state. The main resources are there. And we will indeed open a number of embassies in different parts of the African continent in the near future so that we can cooperate with you. And, naturally, to promote our interests on the African continent not to the detriment of yours.”