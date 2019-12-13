What did Belarus and Iran agree on?

On October 26-27, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei paid an official visit to Iran, the Foreign Ministry press service reports.



The Belarusian Foreign Minister was received by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. During the meeting the parties confirmed their readiness to perform the agreements, reached by Presidents of Belarus and Iran during the meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council in Samarkand. Specific initiatives aimed at the strengthening of the bilateral political dialogue and implementation of joint economic projects were discussed.



At the meeting with the Chair of the Assembly of the Islamic Council of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry expressed condolences and support in connection with the terrorist act in the city of Shiraz. Within the framework of the meeting, the sides explored ways to intensify the inter-parliamentary dialogue, discussed joint events dedicated to the celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Iran. The issues of further development and improvement of the legal framework of cooperation between the two countries were also considered.



Vladimir Makei also held talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. The parties discussed the schedule of the upcoming contacts at the highest and high levels. The Ministers stressed the friendly nature of Belarusian-Iranian relations, as well as the interest to further promote and intensify them. The sides noted the similarity of stances on key issues on the international agenda. The Ministers confirmed mutual determination to support each other on the multilateral platforms. Following the meeting, the Program of Cooperation between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries for 2022-2025 was signed.



At the talks with the Minister of Industry, Mines and Trade, Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin, the sided stated the need to intensify bilateral trade and economic ties with a focus on the implementation of the agreements reached during the 15th meeting of the Joint Belarusian-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation, held on July 28-29, 2022 year in Minsk. They considered a set of joint actions to expand cooperation in industrial cooperation, agriculture, medicine, pharmaceutics, scientific and technical cooperation, and education. They emphasized the necessity to intensify cooperation in transport and logistics using the potential of the North-South transport corridor.



