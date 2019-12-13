Golovchenko: Cooperation between Primorsky Krai and Republic of Belarus to be rich, fruitful and effective next year

After the Palace of Independence, the Governor of Primorsky Krai of Russia held negotiations with the government. They lasted an hour and a half. As the Belarusian Prime Minister stressed, during each visit the parties find new projects, initiatives and conclude new contracts. The new agreements provide for the opening of a Belarusian trading house in the Russian region, the supply of machine-building and municipal equipment under leasing schemes. Additional involvement of Belarusian builders in the projects of the neighboring country is also under discussion. The partners aim for further growth of trade turnover.



Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus:



A number of projects need some acceleration. We gave the relevant instructions during the meeting. There is every reason to believe that we will finish this year on a good note. Next year, the cooperation between Primorsky Krai and the Republic of Belarus will be rich, fruitful and effective.



Now, Primorsky Krai is actively increasing the import of Belarusian food products, which are in demand there. There are plans to open the wholesale center of goods from Belarus. The visit of the Primorsky Krai delegation will last until November 30.



