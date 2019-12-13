Main aspects in Russia-Belarus integration agenda

The Union programs of Belarus and Russia are aimed at the rapprochement of both the peoples and the countries. And this movement is not to merge, but to harmonize the rules of work and integrate the sectors of the economy, experts of both countries emphasize. The creation of equal conditions for businesses, access to public procurement, convergence of approaches to strategic planning and state support of small and medium-sized enterprises, simplification and removal of restrictions on cross-border capital flows is just a small part of the Union programs adopted by the Belarusian and Russian governments.





Belarus has never concealed its integration goals. This is a partnership of equals. Here we have access to the Russian market, and common prices for raw materials.





The countries found consensus on all 28 documents. This is the result of three years of hard work by the governments.. As a result, we have a large program of rapprochement in various economic spheres. For example, a union program in the agro-industrial complex will help, among other things, to promptly lift the ban on the movement of goods between countries, as controversial sanitary issues often arise. As for the industry, it is important to determine the share of components for each product. This is the key that opens access to state procurement.





Each program has a detailed action plan and final result. The main goal of all joint documents is sustainable growth in each sphere. The main principle is equal starting conditions for economic entities. The main mechanism is harmonization of business rules.





In a situation of aggressive sanctions pressure around, it is logical for the countries to unite to resist "third forces" together. Belarus is Russia's only ally to the west of the borders. It is easier to act together in the international arena - even the superpowers understand that.





In fact, Belarus and Russia are forming a space of equal opportunities, provided that the agreements will not remain only on paper, but will be implemented in time.