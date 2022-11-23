Petr Parkhomchik reports on readiness of BelNPP's second power unit

The overall readiness of the second unit of BelNPP is more than 97%, said Deputy Prime Minister Petr Parkhomchik at a joint meeting of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic, BelTA informs.



According to him, the commissioning works on the main and auxiliary equipment are currently underway. "The commissioning is planned is planned to be held in the first quarter of next year," said Deputy Prime Minister.



According to Petr Parkhomchik, the power sector continues to implement projects to ensure and improve the quality, reliability and safety of energy and gas supply. "The key project is the construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant. The first power unit of the plant has generated more than 9.5 billion kWh of electricity since its incorporation into the unified energy system in November 2020, which made it possible to replace about 2.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas," he said.



