New projects in cooperation with Russia discussed during talks between President of Belarus and Governor of Leningrad Region

Belarus and Russia are implementing two new major projects. This was revealed today by our President during his talks with the governor of Leningrad Region.

First, the countries will launch joint production of airplanes. Another project is the construction of a second railroad line from Belarus to St. Petersburg and the region. This will make it possible to transport large cargoes to Russian ports and from there to work further on other countries.

Governor of the Leningrad Region Alexander Drozdenko often visits Belarus. Contacts are always maintained during the visits of the Belarusian head of state to Russia. We are bound by numerous ambitious tasks. And it is not only the billion in mutual trade.

By the way, as its significant growth shows, this goal will be achieved in the near future. There is no competition, we work on the principle of full mutual assistance. Our President has recently emphasized the special demand for Belarus and our competences in the Russian market. Everything is needed there - from supplying goods to transferring experience of Belarusian technologies.