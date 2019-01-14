PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Support of joint projects with Hungary discussed in Government House

Belarus expects a visit of the Prime Minister of Hungary in February. Therefore, possible dates and the agenda, including new economic projects, were discussed today. The Hungarian pharmaceutical company successfully works in our country, and the Belarusians established a construction company in Budapest last year.

