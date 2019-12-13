3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Ways of development of Legmash plant discussed in Orsha
The enterprise was visited by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Yuri Nazarov. The plant produces water-cooled elements, metal structures, parts and equipment for metallurgy, as well as cast iron and steel casting. Almost 500 people work here.
Yuri Nazarov also visited other large enterprises - Orshaagroprommash, Krasny Borets, Factory of Automatic Control Devices, Tsilinders-Bel. The main goal is to identify problematic points in their activities. Issues related to the implementation of the investment projects and the implementation of instructions from the Head of the State were also raised.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All