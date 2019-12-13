Ways of development of Legmash plant discussed in Orsha

The enterprise was visited by Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Yuri Nazarov. The plant produces water-cooled elements, metal structures, parts and equipment for metallurgy, as well as cast iron and steel casting. Almost 500 people work here.



Yuri Nazarov also visited other large enterprises - Orshaagroprommash, Krasny Borets, Factory of Automatic Control Devices, Tsilinders-Bel. The main goal is to identify problematic points in their activities. Issues related to the implementation of the investment projects and the implementation of instructions from the Head of the State were also raised.



