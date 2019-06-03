Work of business in EAEU market discussed in Minsk

The work of business in the EAEU market, the obstacles and the removal of barriers were discussed today in Minsk at a meeting with the Minister of Economy of the Eurasian Economic Commission. The issue of a new procedure for distributing import customs duties in the five markets was also discussed. At the meeting of heads of state in Nur-Sultan, the Presidents commissioned governments to develop equitable approaches to the distribution of these funds. The principle of consumption will be the chief principle among these.



A new methodology for the distribution of import customs duties in the EAEU can be introduced until the end of this year. Currently, the Eurasian Economic Commission is considering the initiative of Belarus to conduct a regulatory impact assessment for draft international treaties within the framework of the EAEU to determine their impact on business.