In 2020 Belarus intends to agree on accession to WTO

The accession of Belarus to the WTO will increase export opportunities and investment attractiveness of the country," experts say. It is an important tool for promoting national interests in the international arena. Belarus' WTO membership will strengthen the country's position in negotiations with international economic organizations (such as EM-WEB and the World Bank) and increase its investment attractiveness.



Negotiations on accession to the WTO are expected to be completed next year. Today Belarus is at the final stage of this process. In recent years, protocols have been signed to conclude bilateral negotiations with WTO member states, such as Japan, the Republic of Korea, Switzerland and Norway.



