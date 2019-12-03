EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
UAE celebrates Day of Formation of Federation

Belarus and the United Arab Emirates note close cooperation in the trade, economic, investment and humanitarian spheres. The parties confirmed these positions on the eve of the gala reception on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the UAE's National Day. The Emirates will host the international exhibition Expo 2020 next year. The forum will bring together 200 countries, including Belarus.

