Belinvestbank helping eco-business
A new photovoltaic power station appeared in Mozyr District. The project was distinguished as efficient and environmentally friendly. The alternative energy sources are a modern trend of the global economy. As for Belarus, "green power" is actively introduced into the energy system. This is the task set forth in the State Program "Energy Saving" for the next five years. And the opportunities for the energy eco-business have become even more accessible due to the favorable lending and insurance system.
