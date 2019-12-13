Production volumes of 4 sugar refineries in Belarus approach 5 thousand tons per day.

Grodno agrarians are traditionally the leaders in terms of sugar beet yield and harvesting rates. They harvest 600 quintals per hectare. The shipment to processing plants is active as well. The production volume of four sugar refineries in Belarus approached 5 thousand tons per day. This is stated by the Belarusian Food Concern. The priority task is to supply the domestic market. We send the surplus to export and earn on it. The domestic market will also be supplied with potatoes. We have already harvested about a third of the whole volume. The harvest is planned at the level of one million tons.