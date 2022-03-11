Watch onlineTV Programm
Belarus to boost volume of vegetables production

More domestic fruit and vegetable products will soon be available on the shelves of our stores. The new varieties of cucumbers will appeal to customers, the technologists are sure. There will be enough vegetables to satisfy the domestic market and export.