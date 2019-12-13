"Treating people in a human way" - Lukashenko on work of individual entrepreneurs in new environment

On January 24, during a meeting on the socio-political situation and the state of criminality in the country, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko focused on a number of socially important issues. One of them is the work of entrepreneurs in the new environment, BelTA informs.

Belarus has reformed the taxation system for individual entrepreneurs and self-employed persons. Such measures are taken to minimize the use of tax evasion schemes.

From this year, the individual entrepreneurs must work under the new rules. But apparently not everyone fully understands why and how working conditions have changed. Therefore, the head of state instructed officials to talk to entrepreneurs and explain everything in detail once again.

According to him, the changes for individual entrepreneurs were announced in advance and this category of business had an opportunity to prepare for them.

In Belarus there is an understanding that this type of business, such as the individual entrepreneur, is a kind of feature of the time, when people were forced to do business, to trade in this way. And in other countries such forms of entrepreneurship are not developed. "They took on a decent burden in those days. They used to carry something in bags, sacks, as they say in Belarus, to sell, offer and so on. We've given birth to up to 200 thousand of them in our country," said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko pointed out that at times individual entrepreneurs were in a more favorable position than the real economy - production, which was fully burdened with the tax burden and social responsibility. "And some IEs became bourgeois much more than the production sector," said Alexander Lukashenko.

There came a time when the work of individual entrepreneurs required changes, said the President