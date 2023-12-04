One ton per hour! Most advanced pasta production line in Belarus to open in Borisov

New investment projects appear in the agro-industrial complex of Minsk Region. The most advanced Belarusian line for the production of pasta products will open in Borisov by the end of the year will start working. The equipment is being assembled now. The project is implemented by Borisov Bakery. This will allow the enterprise to consistently fulfill orders for both the domestic market and for the export. By the way, the consumers in Europe and in the Asian region appreciated Borisov pasta. In total, the plant's shop produces more than fifty types of products.

Irina Konon, Head of Sales Department of Borisov Bakery:

“Our enterprise is a successful exporter of pasta products, we are increasing volumes to Moldova, EU countries, countries of the South Caucasus. Relationships and deliveries to China are developing. In the future we are going to develop relations with partners from South Korea. Our products are in demand, and the launch of the new line will allow us to increase our export potential.”